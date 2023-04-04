The Albuquerque Isotopes kicked off their season last Friday against the Round Rock Express (TEX). So far, they are 2-1 and have outscored their opponent 20-12. The rest of the Rockies minor league affiliates, though, start their season later this week and revealed their rosters today. Here are the highlights of the four rosters:

Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes

Our 2023 Opening Day roster is finally here! pic.twitter.com/tQdGvCzJxi — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) March 31, 2023

As per usual, the Isotopes are a combination of veteran players and players on the cusp of making their MLB debuts. Pedro Lopez is also making his debut as manager, taking over for the recently-promoted Warren Schaeffer. There are six PuRPs on the roster

Michael Toglia (No. 13)

Brenton Doyle (No. 17)

Sam Weatherly (No. 21)

Karl Kauffmann (No. 23)

Helcris Olivarez (No. 27)

Noah Davis (No. 29)

Other notable players include Cole Tucker, Gavin Hollowell, Riley Pint and Peter Lambert.

You can see how they’re all doing so far in Kenneth’s Monday Rockpile/Pebble Reports!

Double-A Hartford Yard Goats

#BREAKING Your Monday just improved Yard Goats announce 2023 official roster!



FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/HMufgAcJxZ pic.twitter.com/8biCNjpdOJ — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) April 3, 2023

The Yard Goats are probably the most exciting roster this year. They include top prospects Zac Veen (No. 2 PuRP) and Drew Romo (No. 4 PuRP). Veen had a breakout 2023 and many folks hoped he’d make the roster out of spring training. While he didn’t do that, if he has another exciting year repeating Double-A, he might see the bigs by late summer. Romo could, as well, if the current catching tandem begins to struggle.

Grant Lavigne (No. 20 PuRP) is also repeating Double-A to start the year, but it’s hard to say where he will finish. After a good showing in the Arizona Fall League, many thought he might be traded because he doesn’t have a clear place on the team in a log-jammed position. Time will tell.

Other PuRPs on the roster include:

Chris McMahon (No. 15)

Joe Rock (No. 11)

Case Williams (No. 26)

Hunter Goodman (No. 19)

Warming Bernabel (No. 7)

Julio Carreras (No. 24)

High-A Spokane Indians

Gabriel Hughes and Jaden Hill in the starting rotation. Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernandez, and Benny Montgomery in the outfield. Sterlin Thompson at third base. This squad is loaded. #GoSpo



https://t.co/xkWJVnErtd pic.twitter.com/Gv9IItGGGC — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) April 3, 2023

Once again, Spokane appears to be an intriguing roster. Notably, top pitching prospects Jaden Hill (No. 6 PuRP) and Gabriel Hughes (No. 8 PuRP) are starting with the Indians. Hill has made just two professional starts in Low-A Fresno, but he was electric. The Rockies appear to be fast-tracking him, so we’ll see how he holds up this year.

Hughes was the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2022 and made only one start last season. He also appears to be on the fast track, so they might move together and perhaps catch up to Veen and Romo in the next few years.

Other PuRPs on the roster include:

Victor Juarez (No. 22)

Carson Palmquist (No. 28)

Jordan Beck (No. 9)

Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 12)

Benny Montgomery (No. 5)

Sterlin Thompson (No. 14)

Low-A Fresno Grizzlies

Introducing your 2023 Fresno Grizzlies!! pic.twitter.com/pSzve6155q — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) April 3, 2023

The Grizzlies may not be as flashy this year, but they have three PuRPs to be excited about. Right-hander McCade Brown (No. 30) was drafted 79th overall in the 2021 draft. He is repeating Low-A, and will be looking to make his delivery more consistent.

Jordy Vargas (No. 10) was the headliner of the Rockies’ 2021 international free agent class out of the Dominican Republic. In seven appearances (five starts), he posted a 2.36 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. He has a terrific upside, and appears likely to remain in the starting rotation as he progress (rather than be converted into a reliever).

Finally, Adael Amador (No. 3) also had an incredible breakout season in 2022. The soon-to-be 20-year-old shortstop has been making Top 100 lists more consistently and will look to build upon that tremendous 2022 campaign. He is repeating Low-A, but likely won’t stay for long.

★ ★ ★

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron named NL Player of the Week | 9News

2022 All-Star C.J. Cron has had an incredible start to the season so far. He’s the first Rockie to win Player of the Week honors since Brendan Rodgers did last June, and it’s the second time Cron has won the honor (last time was in Aug. 2021, when he also won Player of the Month). In the four games against the Padres, Cron went 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, three homers, seven RBI with a 1.200 SLG and .529 OBP. Congrats, C.J.!

Rockies Preview: 2023 Promotions schedule | Denver Gazette

After tonight’s game against the Dodgers, the Rockies finally return home to start their 30th-anniversary campaign. And half the fun of sports is the fun promotions (as evidenced by my awesome bobblehead collection)! Danielle Allentuck details the promotional schedule for 2023 — there’s an ever-popular magnet schedule and two bobbleheads, and plenty of 30th-anniversary events and swag. Which giveaways are you most looking forward to?

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!