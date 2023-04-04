Colorado Rockies game no. 6 thread: Germán Márquez vs. Julio Urías

After starting an MLB-best 2-0, the Rockies got pummeled 13-4 last night for their third loss in a row since then. They were up 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth before allowing seven runs with nobody on and two outs — the first time in franchise history that had happened. Not ideal.

The Dodgers were not kind to the Rockies in 2022. The Rox went 8-11 against them, including a 3-6 record at Chavez Ravine. The hitters were limited to a .209 batting average and the pitchers threw a 4.56 ERA over 75 innings. In total, the Rockies hold a 9-25 record at Dodger Stadium since 2019 and have been outscored 188-118 in the timeframe. Also not ideal.

All that being said, Germán Márquez is taking the mound for the Rox, which is pretty ideal. In his last outing (his franchise-record third Opening Day start), Márquez threw six, two-run frames against the San Diego Padres. He made five starts against the Dodgers in 2022, going 1-3 with a 4.76 ERA. He was 1-1 at Dodger Stadium with a 3.75 ERA.

Márq will be up against Dodgers’ Opening Day starter Julio Urías. The lefty threw six innings against the Diamondbacks, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out six. He last faced the Rockies on Oct. 4, 2022 in his last regular season start at Dodger Stadium. During that outing, he pitched five frames of four-hit, two-run ball while walking one and striking out four. In his career, he owns a 5-2 record and 4.91 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 19 games against the Rockies. Less-than-ideal.

Hopefully the Rox will stop the skid tonight before an off day tomorrow and the Home Opener against Washington on Thursday!

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: