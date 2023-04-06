New menu options join the Coors Field roster

If you’re spending time at a ballpark, you want to get something tasty and a little different — you know, the stuff you can’t find anywhere else that also has a unique baseball feel. Over the winter, the Aramark staff at Coors Field was hard at work creating new delicacies to please the palate.

“It’s all about location and seasonality,” said executive chef E. Anthony Bradley.

This year, I shared a table with Kevin Henry (Call to the Pen), Owen Perkins (AP), and Jake Shapiro (104.3 The Fan) as we tasted the various options available to fans this season.

Let’s start with entrees and then move to desserts:

Green Chili Cheese Fries

This dish is a hearty combination of shoestring potatoes, French fries, pork green chili, shredded cheddar Jack cheese, and Wisconsin breaded cheese curds.

Consensus: If you’re looking for fries with a little kick, these are a nice option.

Location: Sections 134 & 335.

BBQ Chicken & Mac Sandwich

Start with a potato brioche bun, add pulled chicken topped and original BBQ sauce, top that with white cheddar macaroni and cheese, and you’ve got yourself a sandwich!

Consensus: This was tasty — I have to say that I was quite taken with the chicken, which was delicious. If I’m knocking down the door for anything on the new menu, it’s this.

Location: Section 137

Beef Empanada

These fried pastries are filled with steak, topped with a chimichurri aioli sauce and garnished with a lime wedge too lighten things up.

Consensus: They’re a change from a sandwich or hotdog routine.

Location: Mobile ordering Sections 214 & 240; FanFare Express at Sections 318, & 338

Doritos Walking Nachos

This dish features Doritos (which you knew), green chili queso, jalapeños, and pico de gallo with either carnitas or chicken tinga.

Consensus: If you want nachos, these are good choice.

Location: Sections 130, 144, & 330

Mustache Pretzels

These are pretzels shaped like a stylish mustache as opposed to the traditional knot.

Consensus: As far as pretzels go, they’re pretty good.

Location: Throughout Coors Field

★ ★ ★

And now to the desserts.

S’mores Shake

This milkshake has a chocolate ice cream foundation, followed by a marshmallow topping, graham crackers, and a snack-size Hershey chocolate bar.

Consensus: It was good, sweet and tasty with echoes of making s’mores around a campfire.

Owen Perkins noted of the shake, however, “It’s a pale attempt to rekindle the magic of the Elvis.”

Just so you know, Elvis has not left Coors Field, and the shakes are on the menu again this season.

Location: Helton Burger, Section 153.

Peach Chimmies

Enjoy a flour tortilla stuffed with whipped cream cheese, sliced peaches, cinnamon sugar, caramel syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

Consensus: The peaches nicely balanced the sweetness. Recommended!

Location: Section 316. (Look for it in late summer/early fall.)

Berry Waffle Cone

Take a large waffle cone, add some ricotta cannoli filling, top that with raspberries and blueberries, throw on a lemon rind garnish, and you’ve got it!

Consensus: We liked the dish but were a bit unsure as how to eat it, especially with the tiny spoon. (“Add instructions,” Jake Shapiro said.) That said, it’s yummy.

Location: Section 223. (This is a seasonal dish that will be available in mid-summer.)

★ ★ ★

Closing Thoughts

Not only do we have baseball back in LoDo, but also new food choices! Share your thoughts in the comments!