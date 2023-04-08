Colorado Rockies game no. 9 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Trevor Williams

The Rockies are well into their first home stand, and so far, the news is mixed..

After defeating the Nationals 1-0 on Thursday, the Rockies were absolutely pounded by the Nationals last night, losing 10-5.

Well, Ryan McMahon hit a home run, which is good, so let’s take a moment to appreciate that moment.

In addition, Kris Bryant’s hitting streak is up to eight games, so good for him. But the offense, overall, continues to struggle while the backend of the rotation remains uncertain. It’s very early in the season, so anything can happen, but the Rockies clearly see the changes they need to make.

Tonight, Austin Gomber will take the mound against Trevor Williams as the Rockies try to ensure they can win their series with the Nationals.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain; MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Nationals:

