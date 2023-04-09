Colorado Rockies game no. 10 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies will look to split their opening series... again. After starting the season with an MLB-best 2-0 record, they have gone just 1-6 since then with their 1-0 Home Opener win on Thursday. Austin Gomber suffered his second loss of the season, allowing five runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts through 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He also surrendered a career-high tying five extra-base hits for the third time in his career. Despite that and the score, there were some highlights:

Charlie Blackmon knocked his 1600th career hit in the bottom of the third inning with a single, trailing only Todd Helton on the Rox all-time hit list.

Kris Bryant has a nine-game hitting streak. The last Rockie to do that was DJ LeMahieu in 2016, and Carlos González had an 11-gamer to start the same season.

Mike Moustakas connected for his first homer as a Rockie with his two-run shot in the ninth.

Ryan Feltner will take the mound for the Rockies. In his first outing against the Dodgers, Feltner allowed five runs on four hits with five walks and seven strikeouts across 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He has never faced the Washington Nationals, but has faced 13 of the other 30 MLB teams.

He will be up against old friend Chad Kuhl, who is making his return to Coors Field. In his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kuhl threw five innings of four-hit, four-run ball. He allowed one walk and struck out four. With the Rockies in 2022, he went 6-11 with a 5.72 ERA through 27 starts.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain; MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: