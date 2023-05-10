Colorado Rockies game no. 38 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Rich Hill

After getting shutout in Game 1 of the series, the Rockies broke out the bats in a big way in Game 2, winning 10-1 over the Pirates to even the series and set the stage for another road series victory.

Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 1.80 ERA) dazzled in his first start back from an ACL injury against the New York Mets. He looks to continue the success and trend of solid starts the Rockies have gotten from their starters in the first two games of the series.

He will face off against Rich Hill (3-3, 4.54 ERA) who comes last made a start on May 5, allowing four runs on eight hits in 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his last start against the Rockies, Hill held Colorado to one run on six hits in six innings of work.

First Pitch: 10:35 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

The series finale from Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/bDzzWYH6U5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 10, 2023

And the Pirates:

For all the marbles.



AT&T SportsNet

KDKA 100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/7Gvz5gUzu7 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 10, 2023

