Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Mr. Late Night (aka Seth Smith)

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

With the game on the line in the later innings, one man stood above the rest with his knack for getting the clutch hit to help the Colorado Rockies. His efforts from the 7th inning on earned him the nickname “Mr. Late Night.” Join Skyler and Dustin as they look back on the career of Rockies fan favorite Seth Smith.

Seth Smith "Mr. Late Night"- OF

Colorado Rockies 2007-2011

487 Games played

.275/.348/.485

354 H, 200 R, 78 2B, 19 3B, 51 HR, 181 RBI, 17 SB

Had 20 HR & 74 RBI in innings 7-9

.472 AVG as a PH in '09 is 2nd highest for MLB in a single season All-time (min 30 AB) #EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/6aWHyx4XMn — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 1, 2022

