Not only have the Rockies won two straight road series, but they are also 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Rockies and Dodgers are the only teams in MLB who could say that entering Thursday, an off day for Colorado. Those ten games have come against the Diamondbacks, Brewers, Mets, and Pirates—all of which have better records than the Rockies (and three have winning records).

The Rockies and Rockies fans needed this stretch. Before April 30, the Rockies had won eight games. In the 11 days since, they’ve matched all the wins it took them 28 games to earn before.

In a season filled with bad news, Rockies fans have to enjoy this ride. It started on April 30 against Arizona when the Rockies won 12-4. Austin Gomber was on the mound and threw six solid innings, only giving up one run. In his sixth start, he earned his second win of the season after taking losses in each of his first four starts when he had a 12.12 ERA. He’s now won three straight starts to almost cut that ERA in half to 6.75.

Sure, the Rockies terrific play has only come during a short period of 10 games. But during that stretch, the team learned they lost Germán Márquez for the rest of the season and beyond. The Rockies got Antonio Senzatela back from a torn ACL in August, but now we are all on pins and needles waiting for the test results on a tight right forearm that resulted in him being pulled after 2 2/3 innings in his second start of the year.

So what’s with the wins? How is this happening? Are the Rockies rallying in the face of adversity? Or is this just luck?

The numbers speak volumes.

The Rockies have outscored opponents 63-28 over this 10-game stretch, including going 4-2 on the road. There, the Rockies outscored the Pirates and Mets 32-15. Before the streak, which I’ll call BS fittingly from here on out, the Rockies were outscored 165-103 while losing 20 of 28 games.

Leading the way has been sensational pitching. In April and March, the team’s ERA was 5.40 with 6.04 for starters and 4.64 for relievers. In May, Rockies starters have a 3.65 ERA, while the bullpen has a lights-out 1.56. Opposing teams hit .270 in the BS times, compared to .228 in May. Collectively, Rockies pitchers are averaging 8.4 strikeouts per game during the 8-2 streak, which improved from 7.43 BS.

Rockies 8-2 Streak: Pitching and Fielding Time/Category Wins Loses Runs Runs PG Errors SB/CS HR HR PG K K PG BB BB PG Time/Category Wins Loses Runs Runs PG Errors SB/CS HR HR PG K K PG BB BB PG Before Streak (28 games) 8 20 165 5.89 21 15/9 38 1.36 208 7.43 104 3.71 During Streak (10 games) 8 2 28 2.8 1 1/7 9 0.9 84 8.4 38 3.8 Total 16 22 193 5.08 22 16/16 47 1.24 292 7.68 142 3.74

On defense, two stats stand out the most. The Rockies committed 21 errors in the BS portion of the season. Since then? One. Only one. That saves runs.

Do you know what else save runs? Throwing out baserunners. The Rockies allowed 15 stolen bases BS with nine caught stealing. During the streak, only one baserunner has been successful against the Rockies and the other seven have been sent back to the dugout.

Thanks to this run, the Rockies are currently 9-13 away from Coors Field (.409) where they are outscoring opponents 85-84. Colorado is still being outscored 109-81 while going 7-9 at Coors Field, but the road offensive production is glorious.

Over the last 10 games, the Rockies have averaged scoring 6.3 runs per game compared to 3.69 BS. They are striking out less (6.2 times per game compared to 9.61 BS) and walking more 3.7 times per game compared to 2.79 BS). They’ve hit 10 homers in the last 10 games, slightly better from the 22 BS. Thanks to Brenton Doyle, they’ve also doubled the amount of stolen bases, jumping from six BS to 12 total. Doyle has six SBs, three BS and three during the streak.

Rockies 8-2 Streak: Batting Time/Category Wins Loses Runs Runs PG HR HR PG 2B 2B PG SB K K PG BB BB PG Time/Category Wins Loses Runs Runs PG HR HR PG 2B 2B PG SB K K PG BB BB PG Before Streak (28 games) 8 20 103 3.69 22 0.79 59 2.1 6 269 9.61 78 2.79 During Streak (10 games) 8 2 63 6.3 10 1 18 1.8 6 62 6.2 37 3.7 Total 16 22 166 4.37 32 0.84 77 2.03 12 331 8.71 115 3.03

So, the offense is better. Whether or not it’s sustainable is another story. Either way, we now know it’s possible for this team to score runs and win more games. Despite injuries, the starters and the bullpen are embodying the next-man-up philosophy to give the Rockies chances to win games.

The Rockies begin a six-game homestand today against the Phillies (18-19), who have lost six of their last 10. The Reds (16-21) have lost seven of their last 10. Let’s see what the next 10 games bring for the Rockies.

Jake Bird is having a phenomenal season and this is a great feature by Patrick Saunders to highlight that. In his last 12 appearances, Bird has 24 strikeouts compared to five walks with a 0.47 ERA. This article has great quotes from Bud Black and Daniel Bard on what makes Bird’s stuff so effective.

In 2013, the Rockies had the third overall pick in the MLB draft. They picked Jon Gray, who turned out to be a pretty good pitcher for Colorado, cracking into numerous top-10 career leaderboards during his seven years with the team. He’s now with the Rangers and the Rockies have Kris Bryant on their roster, the guy that went No. 2 to the Cubs in 2013. With the hindsight of the last 10 years, Jim Callis goes back and has the Rockies signing a future/former MVP instead of Gray.

On the Farm

The Isotopes were held to three hits, only walked once, and struck out eight times while being shut out on Thursday night. Aaron Shunk posted two singles while Elehuris Montero added another. Las Vegas scored one run in the second, another in the fifth, and then two in the sixth and eighth to earn the win. Jeff Criswell (1-4) took the loss after giving up three solo homers for three earned and four total runs in six innings.

The Yard Goats were just not going to lose this game. They entered the ninth inning down 3-1 and Zac Veen started the rally with a leadoff single. He came around to score on a wild pitch and Drew Romo hit a sac fly to score Hunter Goodman to send the game to extra innings. In the 11th inning, Bret Boswell started on second base and stole third to set up the game-winning run on a Veen sac fly. Goodman also homered in the game and the Hartford bullpen saw four relievers throw 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and four walks with eight strikeouts to preserve the win.

High-A: Spokane Indians 11, Hillsboro Hops 10

Zack Kokoska hit a three-run homer in a six-run first inning and Yanquiel Fernandez added a two-run homer in the sixth to help Spokane thwart a potential Hop comeback. Hillsboro out-hit the Indians 12-10 and Spokane was able to overcome three fielding errors in the win. The Indians drew nine walks, which helped a lot. Spokane carried an 11-7 lead into the ninth inning before surrendering a two-out, three-run homer to Jesus Valdez to cut the lead to one. Angel Chivilli then forced a ground off to hang on for the Spokane win.

Fresno held a 4-1 lead after eight innings, but Visalia scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a 6-4 lead and forced the Grizzlies to put up an impressive show in the bottom of the ninth. Andy Perez started the comeback party with a single, Ryan Ritter walked, and Parker Kelly walked to load the bases with one out. EJ Andrews Jr. then drew an RBI walk to make it 6-5 before Skyler Messinger hit a sac fly to tie the game. Jesus Ordonez then hit a walk-off RBI single. Michael Prosecky threw six solid innings, giving up one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Perez went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, Jake Snider doubled, tripled, and scored two runs, Ritter singled and scored two runs, and Andrews Jr. added another double.

