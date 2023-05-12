Colorado Rockies game no. 39 thread: Tiajuan Walker vs. Austin Gomber

One team is the reigning National League champion. The other hasn’t been to the World Series in 16 years.

Today, the two teams start a three-game series with the Rockies trying to even the season series after the Phillies won three out of four games in April.

The Rockies (16-22) have won eight of their last 10 games and four games in a row at Coors Field. Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75 ERA). After going 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA in his first four starts, Gomber has recovered beautifully to win his last three starts and post a 1.59 ERA. In those three starts, he’s held opponents to a .190 batting average.

The Phillies (18-19) have won three straight with the current streak coming after a seven-game losing streak. They are in third place in the NL East and 7-12 on the road.

Philadelphia will be led by RHP Tiajuan Walker (3-2, 5.97 ERA) on the mound. Walker is in his 11th season, having pitched for Seattle, Arizona, Toronto, and the New York Mets before joining the Phillies this season. He’s gone 3-1 against the Rockies in seven starts over his career with five of those being at Coors Field.

Walker relies on his split-finger and 4-seam fastballs, as well as a sinker, for the majority of his pitches. This season Walker currently has career highs in strikeouts per nine (9.1) and walks (4.4).

In injury and roster news, the Rockies claimed former Tampa Bay RHP Chase Anderson off waivers on Friday. Antonio Senzatela has a UCL sprain and is headed to the 15-day IL and Anderson has taken his spot on the roster. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding is reporting that Rockies manager Bud Black said Senzatela will not have any activity for three weeks, but is not giving a timetable for return. Senzatela doesn’t have an optimistic outlook, however.

#Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela says he will rest his sprained right elbow. No decision on the next step, like PRP, etc. But at least there is no surgery. He is still worried, though. Realistically, he can't see himself returning for at least two months. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 12, 2023

On Friday, Germán Márquez had Tommy John surgery.

#Rockies manager Bud Black said RHP Germán Márquez underwent Tommy John surgery today. Team medical director Thomas J. Norman did the operation. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 12, 2023

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: