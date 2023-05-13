Colorado Rockies game no. 40 thread: Ranger Suárez vs. Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies are set to continue their six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. They are coming off of a 4-3 east coast road trip where they took two of three each from the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates. Coincidentally, they dropped the opener but won the next two in each series. Can they do that against the Phillies here?

Ryan Feltner will take the mound for the Rockies. The right-hander struggled in his last outing against the Mets. He allowed four runs on four hits over 3 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out three and walking a career-high six. He did not earn a decision, though the Rox went on to throttle the Mets 13-6. This will be Feltner’s fourth career start against the Phillies. In his previous four outings, he is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA. Tonight marks the first time he has started against the Phillies at Coors Field, and the Rockies have won each of Feltner’s last four starts.

Feltner will be up against Phillies’ left-hander Ranger Suárez. Suárez has been on the IL since March 27 with a left elbow strain, so today marks his first start of the 2023 season and his first start since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. In three rehab starts with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Suárez combined to post a 1.00 ERA in nine innings, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: