Colorado Rockies game no. 41 thread: Aaron Nola vs Kyle Freeland

First and foremost, happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate! The Rockies will look to help you all celebrate by avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Phillies. This series marks their first series loss of May. The Rockies are 11-18 all-time on Mother’s Day with their last win coming on May 12, 2019 vs the San Diego Padres. They are 4-7 all-time at Coors Field on Mother’s Day, and the last time they faced the Phillies on Mother’s Day, they lost 10-8 on May 9, 1999.

Next most importantly, after a scary comebacker struck Ryan Feltner last night, he was taken to the hospital with a “small skull fracture and concussion” but should be released from the hospital soon. He was placed on the 15-day IL in favor of Riley Pint. Considering how bad that could’ve been, that’s excellent news for Feltner (and for Pint, but he was probably hoping for better circumstances in which to get the call).

Kyle Freeland turns 30-years-old today and will be taking the mound for the Rockies. The last time he pitched on his birthday was in 2019, when the Rox beat the Red Sox 5-4 in 11 innings at Fenway. Unfortunately for Freeland, he hasn’t been so lucky in 2023 so far. He has taken the loss in four of his last five starts, posting two quality starts with a 5.40 ERA in that span. He snapped a three-game losing streak with his start against Milwaukee on May 3, but took the loss in Pittsburgh on May 8 despite allowing just two runs over seven innings. The Colorado Kid is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA in five starts at Coors Field this season, including quality starts in three of his first four. Hopefully Kyle will be able to celebrate his birthday and Mother’s Day with a win!

Freeland will be pitching against Phillies’ righty Aaron Nola. The Phillies have won four of the last five games started by Nola since April 16 after losing each of his first three starts. In the past five games, Nola has pitched six innings and posted a 3.24 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. In his last start against the Blue Jays, Nola pitched six innings and allowed two runs (including a homer) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: