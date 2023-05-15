Colorado Rockies game no. 42 thread: Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold

After dropping two-of-three against the Philadelphia Phillies over Mother’s Day Weekend, the Colorado Rockies will look to get back on track against the Cincinnati Reds. The two teams enter the series in similar positions, with the Reds sitting in fourth place in the NL Central with an 18-22 record while the Rockies reside in the basement of the NL West at 17-24. The Rockies have played better ball lately than their opposition, going 8-4 in May while the Reds are 6-6.

Connor Seabold will toe the rubber for the Rockies, set to make his third start of the year for the club. For a rotation decimated by recent injuries to Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner, Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela, Seabold figures to get a long look at holding down a spot in the rotation. He threw well in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 9, allowing one run on three hits in five innings on his way to his first win in a Rockies uniform.

Opposing Seabold will be hard-throwing 23-year-old Hunter Greene, who is averaging 99.3 MPH on his fastball this season. The former second-overall selection in the 2017 draft, Greene is in his second MLB season and has an 0-3 record with a 3.69 ERA in eight games started this season. Greene made one start at Coors Field in 2022, surrendering four runs on four walks and six hits in 4 1⁄ 3 innings.

The biggest news for Cincy in this match-up is the big-league debut of SS Matt McClain. Drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft, McClain has been a perennial top-100 prospect in the game and posted a .348/.474/.710 slash-line in 38 games for the Triple-A Louisville Bats this season.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

