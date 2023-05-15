Rockies recall Michael Toglia, select contract of Fernando Abad

The Colorado Rockies announced they have recalled Michael Toglia and selected the contract of Fernando Abad from Triple-A Albuquerque. Subsequently, C.J. Cron lands on the 10-day injured list with back spasms while Nick Mears lands on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique muscle strain.

Michael Toglia

Toglia started the season down in Triple-A, playing in 37 games for the Albuquerque Isotopes. In that span, he has batted .257/.364/.493 with eight home runs and 33 RBI, while working on his plate discipline to the tune of 23 walks to 48 strikeouts. In the month of May, Toglia is batting .292/.358/.500 with two home runs in 11 games played. Defensively, he has naturally been playing first base while seeing plenty of action in both corner outfield positions.

Fernando Abad

The Rockies signed Abad to a minor league contract during the offseason in the hopes that the veteran could regain his form and provide some experience and value to the bullpen. Abad has played beyond expectations in Albuquerque in the brutal offensive landscape known as the Pacific Coast League. In 16 innings of work across 13 games, Abad is sporting a stellar 1.69 ERA having allowed just three runs on nine hits, including two home runs. Additionally, he has tallied 20 strikeouts to just two walks and has a 0.688 WHIP, the lowest mark of his professional career.

Abad, 37, last pitched in the big leagues in 2021 with the Baltimore Orioles and spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, compiling a 3.56 ERA in 40 appearances. For his career, Abad has a 3.77 ERA with 290 strikeouts and 123 walks allowed.

C.J. Cron

Cron dealt with back spasms in spring training, and the issue flared up again on Sunday after he dropped to a knee after hitting a pop-up during the Rockies' 4-0 victory on Sunday. It has been a tough season so far for Cron as he is hitting .228/.277/.426 with six homers over 148 plate appearances. His 73 wRC+ is the lowest in any of his 10 major league seasons and while still making hard contact when he does hit the ball, Cron isn’t having much luck at the plate.

Nick Mears

Claimed off waivers during the offseason, Nick Mears has spent most of the season down in Triple-A Albuquerque where he pitched to a 7.71 ERA in 9 1⁄ 3 innings of work. He has made just four appearances at the big league level this season, allowing two runs on four hits in six total innings. He has a lively arm as demonstrated by his eight strikeouts, but does struggle with command at times as evidenced by his four walks.

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster and have 13 players on the injured list.

