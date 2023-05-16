Colorado Rockies game no. 43 thread: Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson

The Rockies have now won two in a row and hope tonight to make it three. This happens as the team is cobbling together a new starting rotation after injuries to Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Gavin Hollowell, and Ryan Feltner.

Last week, the Rockies claimed Chase Anderson off waivers from the Rays. Over two-games, he threw five scoreless innings. He was then stretched out in the minor leagues. Tonight, Anderson will take the mound in his Rockies debut.

Pitching for the Reds will be Brandon Williamson, who has been called up from Triple-A Louisville. Williamson has a 6.62 ERA in 34.0 innings. This will be his MLB debut.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

Toglia and Anderson make their first Rockies start of 2023! pic.twitter.com/xuJdTHidL0 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 17, 2023

And the Reds, which I’ll post when it becomes available.

Also, GO NUGGETS!!!

★ ★ ★

Final Score: