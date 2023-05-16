 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies game no. 43 thread: Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson

Anderson makes his Rockies debut.

By Renee Dechert
The Rockies have now won two in a row and hope tonight to make it three. This happens as the team is cobbling together a new starting rotation after injuries to Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Gavin Hollowell, and Ryan Feltner.

Last week, the Rockies claimed Chase Anderson off waivers from the Rays. Over two-games, he threw five scoreless innings. He was then stretched out in the minor leagues. Tonight, Anderson will take the mound in his Rockies debut.

Pitching for the Reds will be Brandon Williamson, who has been called up from Triple-A Louisville. Williamson has a 6.62 ERA in 34.0 innings. This will be his MLB debut.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Reds, which I’ll post when it becomes available.

Also, GO NUGGETS!!!

Final Score:

