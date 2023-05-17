Colorado Rockies game no. 44 thread: Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber

The Colorado Rockies were limited to just one run by rookie pitcher Brandon Williamson on Tuesday as they lost 3-1 to even the series against the Cincinnati Reds. They look to take the rubber match before heading to Texas for a weekend series on Friday.
Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.30 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. Gomber has been excellent since giving up nine runs in two innings on April 19. In his last three starts, Gomber has recorded a quality start, including a 6 2⁄3 innings performance on May 12 in which he allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Opposing him will be Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.95 ERA). Ashcraft has been solid for the Reds this season, in his previous start against the Miami Marlins on May 12 he allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2⁄3 innings of work.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
The Rockies:
Midweek Matinee ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FL8evxyX5W— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 17, 2023
And the Reds:
Redlegs and Rockies rubber match!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 17, 2023
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/q6jd4PTD35
★ ★ ★
Final Score: Rockies 11, Reds 6
See the game highlights here
Loading comments...