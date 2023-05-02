Colorado Rockies game no. 30 thread: Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner

After avoiding being swept by the Diamondbacks with a big 12-4 win, the Rockies look to make it two in a row.
Tonight, Ryan Feltner (4.68 ERA in 25.0 IP) will take the mound. Coming off a solid outing in Cleveland, he will try set the tone for a Rockies win.
Freddy Peralta brings a 3.77 ERA in 28.2 IP for the Brewers.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
The Rockies:
May we interest you in some Rockies baseball?— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2023
:@ATTSportsNetRM
:@KOAColorado pic.twitter.com/QrWvQ6qccf
And the Brewers:
Welcome back Tyrone!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 2, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/WtSGB97iaL
A win here would set a positive tone for the coming week.
Final Score: Rockies 3, Brewers 2
Please enjoy this Ezequiel Tovar home run:
⏰ TOVAR TIME ⏰ pic.twitter.com/WVaIZQ967r— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 3, 2023
And this defensive gem:
Blink and you'll miss it #Rockies | @ShaneCompany pic.twitter.com/9mbN0IskkA— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 3, 2023
See game highlights here.
