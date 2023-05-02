Colorado Rockies game no. 30 thread: Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner

After avoiding being swept by the Diamondbacks with a big 12-4 win, the Rockies look to make it two in a row.

Tonight, Ryan Feltner (4.68 ERA in 25.0 IP) will take the mound. Coming off a solid outing in Cleveland, he will try set the tone for a Rockies win.

Freddy Peralta brings a 3.77 ERA in 28.2 IP for the Brewers.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Brewers:

A win here would set a positive tone for the coming week.

★ ★ ★

Final Score: Rockies 3, Brewers 2

Please enjoy this Ezequiel Tovar home run:

And this defensive gem:

See game highlights here.