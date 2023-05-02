Monthly Pebble Report Podcast: April (and March) 2023

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The Monthly Pebble Report Podcast is your monthly check-in on the Colorado Rockies farm system. Join Kenneth Weber and Evan Lang as they analyze each level of the Rockies’ minor league system, check in on need-to-know prospects, and name their All-Minor-League Team of the Month!

This month Kenneth and Evan are delighted to bring back the Pebble Report Podcast in a new monthly format! We discuss the current state of the Colorado Rockies minor league system and prospects that catch our eye across all four affiliates. We also point out some prospects and minor leaguers to look out for, as well as name our All-Minor-League Team for the month of April (and March!)

Monthly Pebble Report 2023 All-April Minor League Team

This episode was recorded on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.