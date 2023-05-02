Germán Márquez to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Colorado Rockies were dealt a major blow to their starting rotation Tuesday as Patrick Saunders reports that Germán Márquez has confirmed he will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right arm.

Bad news. #Rockies German Marquez says he”ll undergo Tommy John surgery. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) May 2, 2023

Márquez recently returned from the 15-day injured list on April 26 after dealing with a forearm strain. Unfortunately, he lasted just 3 2⁄ 3 innings in his start against Cleveland giving up three runs on six hits and tallying four strikeouts. Initially, doctors in Cleveland were encouraged that no major damage was done and Márquez was sent back to Denver for an MRI.

Again, doctors were hopeful that no major damage was done but Márquez expected to be out for at least six weeks with elbow inflammation. However, he was still worried that Tommy John was a possibility.

Fast forward to this afternoon, and Márquez’s and the Rockies’ worst fears were realized. Upon further examination, doctors concluded that the right-hander will indeed need to have surgery to address the injury, thus sidelining him for the rest of the season. He is the second Rockies pitcher claimed by Tommy John surgery this season, joining Lucas Gilbreath who was sidelined during spring training.

Márquez ends the season with a 2-2 record and 4.95 ERA in 20 innings of work. He also recorded 17 strikeouts to just three walks, remaining just four strikeouts away from passing Jorge De La Rosa for the franchise lead in strikeouts. Márquez is also in the final guaranteed year of the five-year, $43 million extension he signed in 2019, with a $16 million team option for the 2024 season that includes a $2.5 million buyout.

In other news, the Rockies rotation will have Antonio Senzatela back soon as Saunders also reports that he will be activated from the injured list and will likely start Friday or Saturday in New York against the Mets.

“I feel so bad for [Márquez].” Senzatela told reporters, “I’m so excited to be back with the Rockies and then I find out about this. It’s really hard. But he’s tough, he’ll be back.”

Noah Davis was also encouraged by tests to his right elbow that was injured following his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks put him on the 15-day IL and doesn’t think it’s a major injury.

This is a developing story and Purple Row will continue to monitor it and post updates when necessary.

