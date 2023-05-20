Colorado Rockies game no. 46 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray

After a 7-2 loss yesterday at the hands of the Texas Rangers during Karl Kauffmann’s MLB debut, the Rockies will look to even the series today with a familiar face on the mound. The team has won four of their last five series since May 2 and five of their last seven since April 24. They have also won each of their last three road series, including each of the last two after dropping the series opener. Can they do it again in a battle of frenemies?

Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last (birthday) outing against the Phillies, Freeland earned his fourth win of the season after pitching six scoreless innings with four hits, one walk and a season-high eight strikeouts. He became just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to earn a win on his birthday, joining Brian Bohanon (1999), Mike DeJean (1997) and Kevin Ritz (1995).

Freeland will face old friend Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA). So far in 2023, Gray has made eight starts for the Rangers. In his last outing against the Oakland A’s on May 13, he pitched eight shutout innings. He allowed just three hits, but walked two and struck out five. In his outing before that, he pitched seven innings of one-run ball (a solo homer to Ty France in the first inning). He allowed four hits and hit a batter, but struck out a season-high eight Mariners.

First Pitch: 2:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: