Rockies select Matt Carasiti, designate Fernando Abad for assignment

The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday morning they have selected Matt Carasiti from Triple-A Albuquerque. Additionally, to make room, the Rockies have designated Fernando Abad for assignment.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected right-handed pitcher Matt Carasiti to the Major League roster and have designated left-handed pitcher Fernando Abad for assignment. Carasiti will wear #62. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 21, 2023

It’s a full-circle moment for Carasiti as he reunites with the team that originally drafted him out of the sixth round in 2012.

Carasiti rose through the ranks and made his big league debut in 2016, posting a 9.19 ERA across 15 2⁄ 3 innings in 19 games. The Rockies traded him the following year to the Chicago Cubs during a strong season in Triple-A. He would become a free agent following the 2017 season and spent 2018 playing in Japan.

After going 8-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 103 2⁄ 3 innings of relief, Carasiti returned to Major League Baseball with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. In a brief 11-game stint with the Mariners, Carasiti posted a 5.59 ERA in a brief 9 2⁄ 3 innings with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Carasiti did not pitch in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 and injury but did appear in 23 games in 2022 with the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants to unfavorable results.

Carasiti re-signed with the Rockies on a minor league deal in December 2022 and has spent the year in Albuquerque. He has pitched 18 innings across 16 games, posting a 4.00 ERA with 18 strikeouts and six walks.

Abad’s time with the Rockies comes to a close after appearing in three games to the tune of a 10.13 ERA, having allowed three runs on six hits, including two home runs, in just 2 2⁄ 3 innings of work.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!