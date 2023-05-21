Colorado Rockies game no. 47 thread: Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney

The Rockies suffered just their second series loss of May at the hands of Jon Gray and the Rangers yesterday. The 11-5 pounding came after Kyle Freeland couldn’t find his groove, allowing eight runs in the first two innings. The Rox rallied in the eighth and ninth, but it wasn’t enough. Today, they will look to avoid their first sweep since April 17-19 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Connor Seabold (1-0, 5.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies, making his third start of the season. Seabold was originally signed as a reliever, but was called upon to replace Germán Márquez. So far in three starts, Seabold has not made it past the fifth inning, which is understandable if he’s being stretched out. In his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, he allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and walked three and struck out three. The Rockies ended up winning 9-8.

He will face Rangers’ veteran lefty Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.71 ERA). Heaney was drafted by the Miami Marlins ninth overall in 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. He then spent time with both Los Angeles teams, including 6.5 seasons with the Angels and one with the Dodgers, and a brief stint with the Yankees before signing with the Rangers this past offseason. In his last start against the Oakland A’s, Heaney threw six innings of four-hit, one-run ball where he struck out nine and walked two. He has walked multiple batters in every one of his eight starts this year (except for April 27 against the Yankees where he walked just one batter), so that could be something the Rox could capitalize on this afternoon.

First Pitch: 12:35 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: