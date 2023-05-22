Colorado Rockies game no. 48 thread: Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera

The Colorado Rockies were riding a nice May into the weekend...and then the series against the Texas Rangers happened. The Rockies were outscored 31-10 in a three-game set where they never really appeared competitive. The pitching staff surrendered six home runs and 38 hits in 24 innings while only striking out 17 compared to 12 walks.

But a new series brings new hope, and the Miami Marlins (24-25) will arrive at Coors Field for a three-game stint. Chase Anderson will take the ball for the Rockies in game one, coming off an impressive team debut against the Cincinnati Reds last week. Anderson spun an efficient five shutout innings on 59 pitches, allowing just one hit while striking out three without issuing a walk.

Opposing Anderson for Miami is Edward Cabrera, who holds a 3-3 record this season. A sneaky pick by many to be a breakout pitcher this season, Cabrera has flashed his impressive ability with 55 strikeouts in 40 1⁄ 3 innings this season, but has taken a step back with his control — evident by his 30 walks this season. He impressed in his lone start against Colorado at Coors Field last June, striking out nine with just one hit surrendered in six scoreless innings.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: