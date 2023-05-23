 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies game no. 49 thread: Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber

Can Austin Gomber get the Rockies back on track?

By Renee Dechert
/ new

The Rockies kicked off their four-game series with the Marlins by scoring a win and hope to continue that trend in Game 2.

Pitching for the Rockies tonight is lefty Austin Gomber. He currently has a 6.70 ERA in 44.1 IP. In his last game, which was against the Reds, Gomber went 4.1 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits. He also walked two and struck out one.

The Marlins will start Eury Pérez, who brings to Coors Field a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings. He has struck out 13.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Marlins:

The Rockies:

Final Score: Rockies 5, Marlins 4

It was a big night for Charlie Blackmon.

For game highlights, click here.

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...