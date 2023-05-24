Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Jeff Reed and Kirt Manwaring

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

★ ★ ★

In this episode, Skyler and Dustin look back on the Rockies’ catching tandem in the late ‘90s. First, they cover the efforts of Jeff Reed as a defensive first catcher that saw his offensive potential boom in Colorado. Then, they look at the addition of Kirt Manwaring which causes Dustin to have a mighty change of heart toward a player that he despised as a 12-year-old.

Jeff Reed- C

Colorado Rockies: 1996-1999

365 Games played

.286/.373/.456

275 H, 131 R, 52 2B, 2 3B, 36 HR, 134 RBI

Career-high 17 HR and 47 RBI in 1997#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/vj7qNpkQ2m — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 2, 2022

Kirt Manwaring- C

Colorado Rockies: 1997-1999

262 Games Played

.247/.325/.320

189 H, 69 R, 25 2B, 8 3B, 5 HR, 67 RBI#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/1OE2ZRJ1CZ — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 15, 2022

★ ★ ★

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to the obscure like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★