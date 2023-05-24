Colorado Rockies game No. 50 thread: Sandy Alcantara vs. Karl Kauffmann

Strong pitching and timely hitting have helped the Colorado Rockies conquer the Miami Marlins in the first two games of the series, now they have a chance to take the series if they can notch another victory.

The Rockies will turn to rookie Karl Kauffmann to make his second career start and make his Coors Field debut. Kauffmann (0-1, 8.31 ERA) showed off some of his potential in his first start against the Texas Rangers. After three strong innings, he began to run into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings where he gave up four earned runs combined. He’ll look to turn things around and manage a Marlins lineup that isn’t as potent as Texas.

Pitching opposite him will be the 2022 National League Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara. Entering Wednesday, Alcantara has a 1-5 record with an ERA of 5.05 in nine starts. However, he remains a strikeout machine, gathering 54 punch-outs in 57 innings of work.

Can Kauffman defy the odds and outpitch Alcantara? Tune in to find out.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

Baseball on 20th and Blake pic.twitter.com/OYTtRu7xGV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 24, 2023

The Marlins:

★ ★ ★

Final Score:

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks