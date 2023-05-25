Colorado Rockies game no. 51 thread: Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Freeland

Despite coming out strong in the first two games of this four game set, the Colorado Rockies completely fell apart in game three. Now the Rockies look to take down the Miami Marlins in the rubber match for the series win.

Taking the mound for the Rockies is local lefty Kyle Freeland. Freeland is looking for redemption after a brutal outing against the red hot lineup of the Texas Rangers his last time out. Freeland got roughed up for nine hits and eight runs (five earned) in two innings of work against the Rangers. He did not tally a single strikeout or walk. It says a lot to how Freeland has performed this season that he still has an ERA under 4.00 despite two very rough outings—the previous one coming against the Pittsburgh Pirates in April.

On the bump for the Fishes of Florida is Braxton Garrett, who rounds out the trio of Marlins with “Garrett” in their name on the active roster. Garrett currently has a 4.60 ERA over nine appearances (eight starts) this year with Miami. In 43 innings he has 44 strikeouts to just eight walks, giving him one of the best BB% in the league. Garrett has made two starts against the Rockies previously with an ERA of 3.12 in 8 2⁄ 3 innings of work. He has two primary pitches in a slider and sinker, as well as a curveball, a changeup, and a cutter in his arsenal. His slider has an impressive 42.2% whiff rate.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: