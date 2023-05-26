Colorado Rockies game No. 52 thread: Max Scherzer vs. Connor Seabold

The Colorado Rockies continue their home stand by welcoming in the New York Mets.

Pitching for the Rockies will be Connor Seabold who looks to rebound from an uneven start against the Texas Rangers that had him leaving the game having thrown fewer than four innings. He enters tonight’s game with an ERA of 5.97 in 31.2 innings.

In addition, Nolan Jones will be making his Coors Field debut.

The Rockies announced today that they have recalled INF/OF Nolan Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned INF/OF Michael Toglia to Triple-A. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 26, 2023

Jones has been absolutely torrid in Albuquerque (12 home runs, 13 doubles, and a 1.193 OPS). The Rockies hope he can continue his success with the Rockies.

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer will be pitching for the Mets. He most recently pitched against the Cleveland Guardians, lasting six innings and giving up only three hits.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Mets:

★ ★ ★

Final Score: