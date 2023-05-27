Colorado Rockies game no. 53 thread: Justin Verlander vs. Chase Anderson

The Rockies were stymied by Max Scherzer in a 5-2 loss on Friday night and things remain tough as they will now face Justin Verlander in game two of the weekend series. This makes the third Cy Young award-winning pitcher the Rockies will face at Coors Field this week against losing games to both Sandy Alcantara and Scherzer.

The Rockies will try to rally behind Chase Anderson who is off to a wonderful start as a Rockie. After two starts in which he pitched at least five innings, Anderson is sporting a 1.69 ERA in purple with four strikeouts and two walks. In his previous start against Miami, Anderson lasted 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits. With the offensive potential of the Mets, his groundball abilities will be paramount as he isn’t likely to generate many swings and misses.

Verlander enters the game with a 2-2 record and a 3.60 ERA. The 2022 American League Cy Young winner is coming off a start in which he tossed eight innings of one-run ball against the Cleveland Guardians. At 40 years old, Verlander has shown no signs of slowing down and has the ability to pound the zone and get his strikeouts while limiting walks. As fate would have it, Verlander has made just two starts prior at Coors Field, one in 2011 and another in 2017, and dominated in both games. He holds a career 1.20 ERA at Coors Field, having allowed two runs on seven hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 7:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

The Mets:

Final Score: