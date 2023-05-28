Colorado Rockies game no. 54 thread: Tyler Megill vs Austin Gomber

After a high-scoring affair last night, the Rockies will look to turn that momentum into a win in this afternoon’s rubber match. With the win, Bud Black now has 440 wins with the Rockies since 2017. He is tied with Don Baylor for the second-most managerial wins in franchise history. Congrats, Buddy!

If they win again today, it would give the Rockies their first home series win over the Mets since a 3-1 series win in June 18-21, 2018. They have dropped seven of their last 10 home games to the Mets and are 107-118 overall against them (64-45 in Denver).

Austin Gomber takes the mound for the Rox. Gomber has earned the winning decision in four of his last six starts with the Rockies going 5-1 during that stretch. In his last start against the Miami Marlins, he allowed three runs on four hits (two home runs) with a walk and two strikeouts through 5 2⁄ 3 innings. In his last start against the Mets on May 6, he threw six innings and allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Over three career starts against the Mets, Gomber has gone 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.

Gomber will face off against Mets right-hander Tyler Megill. Megill is making his second-career start against the Rockies. His first-career game was also on May 6 against Austin Gomber, where he suffered the loss. In that start, he threw 4 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits. In his most-recent start against the Chicago Cubs, he also took the loss in a 7-2 clubbing. He tossed just 3 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed a season-high six runs (season-high four earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Can the Rockies pounce again today?

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: