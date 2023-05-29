While the Colorado Rockies offense has not been daunting by any measure this season, there has been one stalwart net-positive all season: catcher Elias Díaz.

Through 46 games this season Díaz has posted significant figures with the bat, sitting third in the National League with a .333 average and a .906 OPS. While batting average is a stat that never tells the whole story, it does at least prove at first-glance that Díaz’s season requires a little more appreciation than it is getting.

Elias Díaz 2023 Stat Díaz Stat Díaz AVG .333 OBP .387 SLG .519 BB% 8.1% K% 16.8% wRC+ 132

The Rockies are in a spot where they need all the help they can get in the lineup with only one other qualified hitter posting an OPS+ league-average or better (Charlie Blackmon - 111). This had made Díaz’s performance all the more impressive, as he has managed to post a line nearly 35% better-than-average with minimal support surrounding him.

Díaz has been in rare form, anchoring the lineup with the best start to a season in his career. But we’ve seen this version of the catcher before – in the second-half of the 2021 season when Díaz posted a .297/.356/.589 slash-line over his final 67 games, good for a 134 wRC+.

“This is reminiscent of ‘21 or (at least) the second half.” Said manager Bud Black after a 3-4 night by Díaz against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. “He’s doing what we think he’s capable of doing. A lot of confidence, playing with a lot of self assurance.”

Elias Díaz NL Catcher Rank Stat Díaz NL C Rank Stat Díaz NL C Rank OPS .907 2nd wOBA .390 2nd WPA 1.44 1st wRC+ 132 2nd

His season is more impressive when you compare him to his National League peers. Sean Murphy of the Atlanta Braves has clearly been the head of the class so far, but Díaz’s numbers have comfortably positioned him as the next-best backstop in the league.

This brings up a bigger conversation for the Rockies and their potential All-Star representative. There have been strong performances outside of Díaz – specifically in the bullpen with Jake Bird, Justin Lawrence and (most notably) Brent Suter – but Elias is making a strong case in his own right. And when you consider the Rockies propensity for sitting in the basement of the NL West all season, a single representative feels like all the team will get in Seattle in July.

The NL is not hurting for impact catchers – Wilson Contreras with the St. Louis Cardinals, J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith – and it’s easy to imagine some players from the pack will get hot and start approaching Díaz. But so far he’s holding his own and looking like he belongs with some of the bigger names around the league.

“You’ve seen some great catchers from the other side right?” said Bud Black. “I mean, (of) present day catchers, Realmuto stands out. The young catcher in LA, Will Smith is a really good one. There’s good catchers. But now he’s proving that, you know, that he can be in a conversation with these guys this year.”

Sunday’s 11-10 victory against the New York Mets was Bud Black’s 441 win as manager of the Colorado Rockies, passing inaugural manager Don Baylor for second in franchise history.

Pebble Report: May 22-28, 2023

It wasn’t the best week of the season for the Colorado Rockies’ farm system, with no affiliate winning their series. The Hartford Yard Goats were unable to get the best of Altoona (PIT), but they did get a big lift in the rotation with the return of Joe Rock (No. 11 PuRP). Shut down for a month due to a shoulder injury, Rock made two impressive starts against the Curve in his first week back. In all, the lefty twirled seven scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (3-3, 22-29 overall)

The Albuquerque bats were hot at home against Round Rock (TEX). Trevor Boone, Yonathan Daza, Elehuris Montero and Coco Montes all recorded double-digit hits and at least one dinger. Montero led the team with three round-trippers while Boone and Montes each had two. Aaron Schunk (HM PuRP) and Colton Kaiser also had two home runs apiece.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 21-23 overall)

Rock delivered the best performances on the mound in Altoona, but Case Williams (No. 26 PuRP) also provided a strong outing with two runs allowed over four innings. At the plate, Niko Decolati led the team with nine hits while Hunter Goodman (No. 19 PuRP), Drew Romo (No. 4 PuRP) and Zac Veen (No. 2 PuRP) all hit one homer. Goodman also drove in a team-leading eight runs. Grant Lavigne (No. 20 PuRP) did not go deep, but did boast an impressive BB-to-K of 8-to-4.

High-A: Spokane Indians (3-5, 23-21 overall)

Jarrod Cande had a terrific start against Vancouver (TOR), throwing seven innings with just one run allowed. One run is all Gabriel Hughes (No. 8 PuRP) let across in his five innings, with just two hits allowed and eight strikeouts.

Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 12 PuRP) had another fantastic series at the plate, going 11-for-28 with three home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI. He was one homer better than Zach Kokoska, who had ten hits and an impressive .435/.458/.739 slash-line in 23 AB.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (2-4, 23-22 overall)

Jesus Bugarin collected a team-high seven hits and a socked a homer against Stockton (OAK) while E.J. Andrews Jr. went deep twice. Speaking off extra-base hits, Kody Huff collected three doubles in his five hits.

On the hill, Caleb Franzen and Michael Prosecky each delivered final lines of five innings with one run allowed. Each walked four, but Franzen shined a little brighter with nine strikeouts in his game.

Week of 5/22-5/28 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Ezequiel Tovar 1 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zac Veen 2 Double-A 4/19 1 6 4 4 Adael Amador 3 High-A 11/26 0 4 2 2 Drew Romo 4 Double-A 4/17 1 1 3 0 Benny Montgomery 5 High-A 8/24 1 3 5 0 Warming Bernabel 7 Double-A (IL) 2/6 0 0 1 0 Jordan Beck 9 High-A 4/26 1 4 10 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 12 High-A 11/29 3 2 2 0 Michael Toglia 13 Triple-A 4/10 0 1 1 0 Sterlin Thompson 14 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dyan Jorge 16 TBA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brenton Doyle 17 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 19 Double-A 4/22 1 1 7 0 Grant Lavigne 20 Double-A 7/20 0 8 4 1 Julio Carreras 24 Double-A 5/17 0 3 3 1 Ryan Ritter HM Low-A 3/20 1 1 5 0 Aaron Schunk HM Triple-A 5/16 2 1 5 0

Week of 5/22-5/28 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Jaden Hill 6 High-A 1/1 4.0 2/2 2 2 Gabriel Hughes 8 High-A 1/1 5.0 1/1 2 8 Jordy Vargas 10 Low-A 1/1 3.2 3/2 1 5 Joe Rock 11 Double-A 2/2 7.0 0/0 4 7 Chris McMahon 15 Double-A 1/1 3.0 6/4 1 1 Ryan Rolison 18 Triple-A 1/1 4.0 5/5 3 2 Sam Weatherly 21 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victor Juarez 22 High-A 1/1 1.0 3/3 1 0 Karl Kauffmann 23 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jackson Cox 25 Low-A 1/0 1.1 6/6 2 1 Case Williams 26 Double-A 1/1 4.0 2/2 0 3 Helcris Olivarez 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carson Palmquist 28 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Noah Davis 29 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McCade Brown 30 TBA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gavin Hollowell HM Triple-A 1/0 1.0 0/0 0 2 Jeff Criswell HM Triple-A 1/1 5.1 3/2 1 5 Riley Pint HM Triple-A 2/0 3.2 3/3 2 8

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR BB SO SB Ezequiel Tovar 1 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zac Veen 2 Double-A 27/122 2 18 32 16 Adael Amador 3 High-A 34/126 8 11 16 7 Drew Romo 4 Double-A 24/120 3 7 23 3 Benny Montgomery 5 High-A 35/127 2 16 34 1 Warming Bernabel 7 Double-A (IL) 27/116 2 9 24 1 Jordan Beck 9 High-A 44/156 13 21 42 1 Yanquiel Fernandez 12 High-A 59/178 12 7 33 0 Michael Toglia 13 Triple-A 42/158 8 24 49 2 Sterlin Thompson 14 High-A (IL) 31/67 3 7 6 5 Dyan Jorge 16 TBA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brenton Doyle 17 MLB 15/49 5 8 19 1 Hunter Goodman 19 Double-A 42/167 15 18 46 0 Grant Lavigne 20 Double-A 37/143 5 30 41 2 Julio Carreras 24 Double-A 22/81 2 9 24 4 Ryan Ritter HM Low-A 39/144 11 26 45 3 Aaron Schunk HM Triple-A 43/136 9 11 41 1

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER BB SO Jaden Hill 6 High-A 7/7 19.0 19/19 10 19 Gabriel Hughes 8 High-A 7/7 32.2 24/23 13 46 Jordy Vargas 10 Low-A 8/8 39.2 21/18 15 44 Joe Rock 11 Double-A 3/3 10.2 4/4 5 12 Chris McMahon 15 Double-A 8/8 32.0 27/24 13 31 Ryan Rolison 18 Triple-A 3/3 10.0 9/9 6 9 Sam Weatherly 21 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victor Juarez 22 High-A 7/7 30.0 17/17 9 34 Karl Kauffmann 23 MLB 8/8 37.0 34/32 12 26 Jackson Cox 25 Low-A 4/3 11.1 13/13 9 10 Case Williams 26 Double-A 9/9 40.1 39/34 25 28 Helcris Olivarez 29 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carson Palmquist 28 High-A 5/5 23.2 14/12 13 31 Noah Davis 29 MLB 3/3 12.2 8/6 6 7 McCade Brown 30 TBA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gavin Hollowell HM Triple-A 3/0 3.0 0/0 2 6 Jeff Criswell HM Triple-A 10/8 37.2 34/32 18 40 Riley Pint HM Triple-A 16/0 21.1 19/18 19 32

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 5/30-6/4 @ Salt Lake (LAA)

Double-A Hartford: 5/30-6/4 @ Akron (CLE)

High-A Spokane: 5/30-6/4 @ Tri-City (LAA)

Low-A Fresno: 5/30-6/4 @ Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)

