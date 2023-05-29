Colorado Rockies game no. 55 thread: Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson

The Colorado Rockies last road series was a disaster, getting toasted by the Texas Rangers in a three-game set in Arlington. But a return home was just what the team needed, taking back-to-back series against the Miami Marlins and New York Mets in a full week that saw the team post a 5-2 record. Now, they are tasked with hitting the road again, squaring-off against the Arizona Diamondbacks who sit second the NL West with a 30-23 record.

They will send Karl Kauffmann to the mound this afternoon for his third MLB start. Kauffmann has yet to make it through the fifth inning so far, going 4 1⁄ 3 with five runs allowed in each of his first two starts. It will be Kauffmann’s first career start against a divisional opponent.

Ryne Nelson will oppose Kauffmann for the Diamondbacks. It’s been a tough season overall for the young righty, who has posted a 5.02 ERA in 52 innings this year. But his last two starts have been much more successful, with one run and just four hits allowed over 11 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out ten.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: