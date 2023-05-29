 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies game no. 55 thread: Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson

The Rockies kick-off a three-game series against the second-place Diamondbacks

By Kenneth Weber
The Colorado Rockies last road series was a disaster, getting toasted by the Texas Rangers in a three-game set in Arlington. But a return home was just what the team needed, taking back-to-back series against the Miami Marlins and New York Mets in a full week that saw the team post a 5-2 record. Now, they are tasked with hitting the road again, squaring-off against the Arizona Diamondbacks who sit second the NL West with a 30-23 record.

They will send Karl Kauffmann to the mound this afternoon for his third MLB start. Kauffmann has yet to make it through the fifth inning so far, going 4 13 with five runs allowed in each of his first two starts. It will be Kauffmann’s first career start against a divisional opponent.

Ryne Nelson will oppose Kauffmann for the Diamondbacks. It’s been a tough season overall for the young righty, who has posted a 5.02 ERA in 52 innings this year. But his last two starts have been much more successful, with one run and just four hits allowed over 11 13 innings while striking out ten.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

