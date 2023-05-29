Charlie Blackmon placed on bereavement list, Elehuris Montero recalled, and other roster moves

As they prepare to kick off a seven game road trip, the Colorado Rockies announced a series of roster moves Monday afternoon prior to the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right fielder and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon has been placed on the bereavement list and will be away from the team for three to seven days. In his last ten games, Blackmon has a .998 OPS with two home runs, four doubles, a triple, and seven RsBI.

Here at Purple Row, we are sending positive thoughts to home and his family during this difficult time.

In a corresponding roster move, slugging first baseman and designated hitter Elehuris Montero has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

After being optioned in late April, the 24-year old has dropped the hot corner from his repertoire and now exclusively plays first base. His bat has been blisteringly hot with the Albuquerque Isotopes. In 28 games with the Isotopes, he has an OPS of 1.200, a batting average of .383, and 13 home runs. He’s also walked 11 times with only 22 strikeouts.

The Rockies also made two roster moves related to their injured starting pitching.

Ryan Rolison (no. 18 PuRP) has been activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The top prospect lefty from Ole Miss didn’t pitch in 2022 and only started 16 games in 2021 due to his battles with injuries. Most recently he had surgery on his throwing shoulder.

He made two rehab starts with the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies for a combined six innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. Rolison also made a rehab start in Triple-A over the weekend, working for four innings. Now active, Rolison will continue to pitch for the Isotopes as he works to stretch out and regain his pitching form.

The corresponding roster move for Rolison’s activation is the move of RHP Ryan Feltner to the 60-day IL.

Recovering from a skull fracture caused by a comeback line drive, Feltner has returned to the Rockies clubhouse but might not pitch again this season.