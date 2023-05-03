Colorado Rockies game no. 31 thread: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland

Gutsy pitching and some timely hitting helped the Rockies take down the Brewers in the opening game of the series and they now look to secure just their second series win of the season and win three in a row for the first time this season.

Kyle Freeland (2-3, 4.32 ERA), enters Wednesday on the heels of a six-inning performance against the Diamondbacks in which he allowed three runs on five hits. In fact, Freeland has lasted six innings in all but one of his six starts this season. It’s worth noting that he has allowed at least one home run in each of his last four starts which could prove troublesome for a powerful Brewers lineup.

Eric Lauer (3-2, 5.19 ERA), is coming off a loss in a start against the Tigers in which he allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings of work. Opposing batters had a .287 AVG against him in April and have hit at least one home run in each of his five starts.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

A beautiful day for baseball pic.twitter.com/dkwELgbP9T — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 3, 2023

The Brewers:

★ ★ ★

Final Score: Rockies 7, Brewers 1

Kyle Freeland tossed five solid innings, Alan Trejo hit a three-run double, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon hit home runs to secure taco’s. It was a good day.

See the game highlights here.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!