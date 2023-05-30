Colorado Rockies game no. 56 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Zac Gallen

The Rockies look to even out their series with the Diamondbacks tonight in Phoenix. They were competitive in Game 1 with Ryan McMahon almost hitting for the cycle, but, in end the end, they just couldn’t get it done.
Pitching for the Rockies is Kyle Freeland, who goes into this game with 3.86 ERA in 58.1 innings.
Zac Gallen, one of the best pitchers in MLB, will be on the hill for the D-Backs. Gallen has a 2.97 ERA in 66.2 innings.
It should be a great evening for pitching.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
First, the visiting Rockies:
New day, new lineup. pic.twitter.com/Dky4KORgAL— Purple Row (@PurpleRow) May 30, 2023
And the Diamondbacks:
Game 55. #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/jh3KO4YIah— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 30, 2023
★★★
Final score: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1
Let’s take a moment to appreciate Nolan Jones first MLB home run with the Rockies.
Jones Jack— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 31, 2023
His first in a Rockies uniform pic.twitter.com/z1AyJ491FR
Find a game summary here.
★★★
