Colorado Rockies game no. 56 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Zac Gallen

The Rockies look to even out their series with the Diamondbacks tonight in Phoenix. They were competitive in Game 1 with Ryan McMahon almost hitting for the cycle, but, in end the end, they just couldn’t get it done.

Pitching for the Rockies is Kyle Freeland, who goes into this game with 3.86 ERA in 58.1 innings.

Zac Gallen, one of the best pitchers in MLB, will be on the hill for the D-Backs. Gallen has a 2.97 ERA in 66.2 innings.

It should be a great evening for pitching.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

And the Diamondbacks:

★★★

Final score: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1

Let’s take a moment to appreciate Nolan Jones first MLB home run with the Rockies.

Jones Jack



His first in a Rockies uniform pic.twitter.com/z1AyJ491FR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 31, 2023

Find a game summary here.

★★★

