Colorado Rockies game no. 57 thread: Dinelson Lamet vs. Tommy Henry

The Colorado Rockies had no answers for Zac Gallen during Tuesday’s 5-1 loss in Arizona. They look to change those fortunes and salvage the series against Tommy Hunter as Dinelson Lamet makes his first start on the mound since 2021.

Lamet joins the rotation after starting the season in the bullpen with the Rockies. He struggled to a 12.66 ERA in 10 2⁄ 3 inning of relief. While rehabbing in Triple-A Albuquerque the Rockies decided to stretch him out to a starter where he has shown some promising results. In three starts with Albuquerque, Lamet allowed just one run on six hits across 10 2⁄ 3 innings of work for a 0.84 ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Henry (2-1, 4.50 ERA), makes his seventh start of the year for the Diamondbacks. He enters the game having allowed at least two runs in each of his previous six starts while working into the sixth inning in three of the last four. He isn’t a big strikeout pitcher but does induce a fair amount of ground balls.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies

And now the Diamondbacks:

Final score

