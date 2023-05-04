Rockies claim Austin Wynns off waivers

The Colorado Rockies announced they have claimed catcher Austin Wynns off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, immediately adding him to the 40-man roster.

The Rockies announced today that they have claimed catcher Austin Wynns off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.



The Rockies have 39 players on the 40-man roster.https://t.co/swQZ0r1FYD — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 5, 2023

Wynns, 32, joins his third club of 2023 after having played in just six games this season with the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers. In a small sample size this season, Wynns has gone 2-for-13 with a double, a walk, seven strikeouts, and two RBI. He started the season with San Francisco after signing a minor league contract with the team and playing in just one game before he was designated for assignment.

Since Wynns has been outrighted off a 40-man roster multiple times, he rejected an outright assignment from the Giants and elected free agency whereupon he signed with the Dodgers who were in need of a catcher while Will Smith was shelved with a concussion. Now that Smith was able to return, the Dodgers had designated Wynns for assignment on May 1.

After being drafted in the 10th round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, Wynns has hit only .229/.273/.334 over 522 career plate appearances across five big league seasons, but he does have a reputation for his defense and ability to handle pitchers

The Rockies are enjoying a strong start to the season from Elias Díaz who is now batting .337/.382/.500 after 29 games and remains one of the best defensive catchers in baseball this season. The addition of Wynns could potentially mean a demotion to Triple-A for backup catcher Brian Serven after he has batted .143/.143/.190 with nine strikeouts across 21 plate appearances in just nine games.

The Rockies currently have 39 players on their 40-man roster.

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!