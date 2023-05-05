Colorado Rockies game no. 32 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Kodia Senga

Antonio Senzatela will make his 2023 debut tonight against the New York Mets in his first game since tearing his ACL on Aug. 18 last season.

The Rockies (12-20) are riding a five-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Mets (16-16) have gone 2-8 in their last 10.

Senzatela brings a veteran presence to a rotation that’s struggled this season, lost Germán Márquez to season-ending surgery, and currently has Noah Davis on the 15-day IL. In 2022 before his injury, the 28-year-old righty was 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts. Senzatela is 2-2 in five appearances against the Mets in his career with a 2.88 ERA and 1-1 at Citi Field with a 2.70 ERA.

The Rockies went 2-5 against the Mets last season, winning one game in each series in the home-and-away setup, but only were outscored by the Mets 23-20 total.

On Friday, they’ll face Kodia Senga, the 30-year-old former Nippon Professional Baseball (Japan) star. Senga signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Mets in December and made his MLB debut on April 2 when he earned his first victory after giving up one run on three hits in 5 1⁄ 3 innings against Miami. In five starts, he’s 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 26 innings with 32 strikeouts and 18 walks. His go-to pitch is his 4-seam fastball, which averages 96 mph, and he also features a forkball, cutter, and sweeper.

First Pitch: 5:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: