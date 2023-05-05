Antonio Senzatela activated, Yonathan Daza designated for assignment

The Colorado Rockies have made several roster moves prior to Friday evening’s series opener against the New York Mets.

The headline move is activation of right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela from the 60-day IL. Senzatela tore ACL against the St. Louis Cardinals in August of 2022, and recently completed his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. Over two games he pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out seven batters.

He now rejoins a much beleaguered Rockies rotation in desperate need of reinforcements. With staff ace Germán Márquez missing the remainder of the season and needing Tommy John Surgery and Noah Davis on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation, the Rockies have just three healthy starting pitchers in their rotation.

The corresponding roster move for Senzatela’s activation was a surprising one: outfielder Yonathan Daza has been designated for assignment.

With rookie prospect Brenton Doyle getting regular playing time in center field, and Randal Grichuk producing after his own return from the IL, Daza finds himself the odd man out in a very crowded outfield. The Rockies currently have six other outfielders on their active roster.

Daza is hitting .270/.304/.351 in 24 games and 80 plate appearances this season. He had been regularly starting in center field before getting hit in the hand with a pitch on April 23rd. Since then his appearances have been sporadic, not starting in a single game and only getting one at-bat. Daza had a very productive 2022 in which he hit .301/.349/.384 as the Rockies’ primary center fielder.

In an additional move, the Rockies have optioned catcher Brian Serven to Triple-A Albuquerque in order to make room for catcher Austin Wynns. The Rockies claimed Wynns off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday and he will wear no. 16 on his jersey.

With Elias Díaz currently one of the Rockies’ best hitters, Serven has seen a reduction in playing time. He has only 23 at-bats this season and is hitting .130/.130/.174.

The Rockies currently have 38 players on their 40-man roster.