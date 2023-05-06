This Week in Purple: Roster Madness

This week, the Rockies made a lot of roster moves. Some of them were intentional, others were out of necessity.

Last Sunday, Noah Davis was placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. Nick Mears was called up in his place. On Tuesday, it was announced that Germán Márquez would need Tommy John surgery. On Thursday, the Rockies claimed catcher Austin Wynns off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Also on Thursday, they placed Dinelson Lamet on the 15-day IL with lower-back stiffness and called up Peter Lambert. Finally, on Friday, Antonio Senzatela was activated off the IL from his ACL injury last year. The corresponding moves for him and Wynns included optioning Brian Serven to Triple-A Albuquerque and designating Yonathan Daza for assignment.

Did you catch all that?

Don’t worry, here’s what else Purple Row writers were up to this week!

To Read

Kenneth Weber’s Monday Rockpile talked about continued fan apathy towards the team. He looked at the team’s statistical performance as well as Coors Field attendance since 2017. In 2017, Coors Field was seeing an average crowd of 37,233, which ranked 7th in baseball; so far in 2023, Coors Field is seeing an average crowd of 27,712, ranked 16th in baseball.

The Rockies were not a good product in the first month of the season, and the attendance figures showed it.



Renee Dechert’s Tuesday Rockpile explored the Rockies’ base-stealing woes. MLB changed the rules to entice more base stealing among teams and so far it has produced results... except for the Rockies. In the past, they’ve had speedsters such as Trevor Story and Sam Hilliard. However, in 2023, they only have four players with above-average speed and as a team, they only have eight stolen bases. That’s second-worst in MLB behind the Minnesota Twins. Rookie Brenton Doyle has four by himself, and he just made his MLB debut on April 24.

Skyler Timmins’ Wednesday Rockpile did a deep dive into Alan Trejo’s experience with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. He discussed Trejo’s defensive wizardry, his overall growth as a player, as well as the lessons Trejo took with him after the experience ended. It’s well worth the read if you haven’t already!

“I think that was probably the best baseball I’ve ever played in my life.”



Evan Lang’s Thursday Rockpile took a look back at Bill Schmidt’s offseason moves and how they are panning out so far. Specifically, he looked at the starting rotation, veteran additions, and the trade for Nolan Jones (who has spent most of the 2023 season in Triple-A). How would you grade the Rockies’ 2023 offseason?

Finally, Joelle Milholm’s Friday Rockpile brought us hope — Antonio Senzatela is back! She explored what his return would mean for the Rockies, whose rotation has been devastated by injuries in this young 2023 season. Welcome back, Antonio!

In other news, it was announced that the Rockies would play the Astros for the 2024 Mexico Series. Renee Dechert wrote about it here.

Mac Wilcox spoke with Brent Suter about his impact on the Rockies so far, as well as how much he is enjoying his time in Colorado so far. They also spoke about Suter’s passion for environmentalism, and how Colorado is the perfect place to explore that passion more.

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: April Showers Bring May Flowers... Right? — This week Skyler and Evan are struggling with the Rockies’ painful start to the 2023 season. The injuries, the lack of success on all sides of the ball, and the unpleasant results cause patience to wear thin. Is there any hope on the horizon?

Pebble Report Podcast: April (and March) 2023 — Kenneth and Evan are happy to bring back the Pebble Report Podcast in a new monthly format for the 2023 season! This week, they discuss the current state of the Colorado Rockies minor league system and prospects that catch their eyes across all four affiliates. They also point out some prospects and minor leaguers to look out for, as well as name their All-Minor-League Team for the month of April (and March!).

Weekend Discussion Topic

The injuries are a blow to this team, but they still swept the Brewers! Who are some players the Rockies could look at to fill in the gaps? Who might you be most excited to see called upon from the minors to help? Sound off below!

