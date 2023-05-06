Colorado Rockies game no. 33 thread: Austin Gomber vs Tyler Megill

The Colorado Rockies had their four game winning streak snapped last night despite an excellent night from their pitching staff. Antonio Senzatela pitched five fantastic innings in his return to active duty and the bullpen was lights out. Now the Rockies look to stop themselves from hitting another losing streak with their second game in Flushing against the New York Mets.

The left-handed Austin Gomber will toe the rubber for the Rockies. After a rough start to the season, Gomber seems to have turned things around and is coming off back-to-back strong starts. His last time out Gomber notched a quality start in his belt with six innings of work in which he gave up just one earned run on a solo home run. Gomber has just one career start at Citi Field, where he worked for eight innings and gave up two earned runs (both solo home runs) with eight strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Megill will be on the bump for the hometown Mets. Through six starts this season Megill has an ERA of 4.11 over 30 2⁄ 3 innings. Megill hasn’t been that much of a strikeout pitcher with a K/9 of 6.9, and he’s issued 15 walks for a BB/9 of 4.4 so far. He has a four pitch mix consisting of a four seam fastball, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. The curveball has been his primary pitch for generating swings and misses so far this season, while his fastball has been the primary put-away pitch. Megill has never faced the Rockies before in his career.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: