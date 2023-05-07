Colorado Rockies game no. 34 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Joey Lucchesi

The Colorado Rockies are looking to win their second-straight series of 2023, and third of their last four. They just swept the Brewers at home, their first sweep since June 17-19, 2022 against the Padres. That snapped a franchise record 38-consecutive series without a winning sweep. If they win today, they would also win their first series against the Mets since 2018. After an abysmal start to the season, the Rox are 7-4 through their last 11 games. The .636 winning percentage is tied for fourth-best in the NL since April 24.

Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.45 ERA) will take the hill for the Rockies. He did not get a decision in his last start on May 2 against the Brewers, where he allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1⁄ 3 innings. He walked one and struck out three. Feltner had a rough start to the season, going 0-2 with an 8.78 ERA, 11 walks, and 15 strikeouts across his first three starts of the season. But since then, Feltner has gone 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA, four walks and 15 strikeouts in his last three. That marks the second time in his career going three-straight starts allowing three or fewer runs.

Feltner will face former Padre Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 3.86 ERA). Lucchesi was traded to the Mets in January 2021 in a three-team trade that sent Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh to San Diego; Endy Rodriguez from New York to Pittsburgh; Lucchesi from San Diego to New York; and David Bednar, Hudson Head, Drake Fellows and Omar Cruz from San Diego to Pittsburgh. Lucchesi had Tommy John surgery in June 2021 after tearing his UCL and is playing in his first season since then. So far in 2023, Lucchesi has made three starts, posting a 1-0 record and 3.86 ERA with four walks and 13 strikeouts. In his last start against the Detroit Tigers, he pitched four innings and allowed four runs (a three-run homer in the first and a solo in the third) on five hits and struck out one batter. Lucchesi started off the season strong but has struggled a bit in his last two starts, so perhaps the Rockies can pounce again.

First Pitch: 11:40 a.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: