Colorado Rockies game no. 36 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller

After back-to-back series wins, the Colorado Rockies are looking to carry their unexpected hot streak to the Steel City. The 20-15 Pittsburgh Pirates demolished the Rockies in Denver a few weeks ago and now the Rockies are looking to return the favor.

Kyle Freeland might especially want revenge against the Pirates, who handed them his worst start of the season back in April. Freeland pitched just 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Pirates while allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits. Freeland’s last time out came against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he pitched five innings of shutout baseball before leaving early with a sore neck.

On the bump for the Buccos is right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller. Keller is off to a strong start this season with an ERA of 3.32 over seven starts and 40 2⁄ 3 innings of work. He’s struck out 48 batters to just 13 walks. Keller has done well historically against the Rockies. In three previous appearances he has an ERA of just 0.63 with 14 strikeouts and five walks over 14 1⁄ 3 innings. His arsenal consists of six pitches: a four seam fastball, a cutter, a sinker, a curveball, a sweeper, and a changeup.

First Pitch: 4:35 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First of three in the Steel City. pic.twitter.com/RdrRgCcTpS — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) May 8, 2023