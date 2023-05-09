Colorado Rockies game no. 36 thread: Connor Seabold vs Luis Ortiz

After winning the weekend series against the Mets, the Colorado Rockies were shut out in Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tonight, Connor Seabold (5.30 ERA in 18.2 IP) will take the mound. Coming off a solid outing last week in Denver, he will try set the tone for a Rockies win.

The Pirates will be calling Luis Ortiz, who has a 2.23 ERA in seven starts with their Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. Ortiz has a 54.1% ground ball rate and 22.8% K%.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 4:35 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Pirates:

Game 2 on deck.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/G9LIY6n6lj — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 9, 2023

A win here would set the Rockies up for a series win tomorrow.

★ ★ ★

Final Score: