Colorado Rockies game no. 58 thread: Connor Seabold vs Zach Davies

The name of the game is avoiding the sweep as the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final game in this four game set. The Diamondbacks have been surprisingly good this season, playing strong defense, performing well at the plate, and capitalizing on a strong rotation. At 33-23 they are just 1⁄ 2 of a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. Meanwhile, the Rockies are chilling in the basement with the Padres and need to start busting out some wins during this road trip. Avoiding a sweep will be great for momentum heading into the next series.

On the mound for the Rockies is Connor Seabold, who has struggled somewhat over his last three starts. His last time out against the New York Mets he pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings while giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits, including a home run. He also walked two batters. Seabold currently has a 6.35 ERA as a starter in five opportunities and 22 2⁄ 3 innings. A key factor for Seabold today will be eating innings to avoid relying too much on an already over-utilized bullpen.

On the bump for Diamondbacks is Zach Davies. The right hander is making his fourth start of the season after spending much of the early season on the injured list. This will be Davies’ first time facing the Rockies in 2023, but he’s very familiar with our boys in Purple. Davies has an ERA of 4.36 through 66 innings over 13 career starts against the Rockies. This season he’s working primary with a four pitch arsenal consisting of a low 90s sinker, a changeup, a cutter, and a curveball.

First Pitch: 1:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: