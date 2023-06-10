Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Ryan Weathers vs. Kyle Freeland

After an off day Monday — their first in 17 days — the Rockies are now embarking on another 16-game stretch with their next off day coming on June 22. They have also lost five in a row, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. They have struggled in 2023 against the NL West, losing eight in a row and 14 of 15. In fact, the Rockies have not had a winning record against their division since going 41-36 during their 91-72 2018 season (also their last winning season and the last time they made the postseason). Luckily, they seem to fare decently well against the San Diego Padres. Since the beginning of 2022, the Rockies have gone 12-12 and have gone 2-2 so far in 2023. Since 2020 at home, the Rockies are 17-10 against the Padres with a -5 run differential and are 14-5 against the Friars at Coors Field since May 12, 2021.

Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.06 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last outing, he took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals before allowing a one-out double to MJ Melendez. He stayed in the game but was pulled in the eighth after allowing a solo homer to Maikel Garcia. Unfortunately, the Rockies lost 2-0 and Freeland was tagged with his seventh loss of the season and his third in his last four starts. His overall line was 7+ innings, two runs on four hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Freeland will duel Padres’ lefty Ryan Weathers (1-4, 5.09 ERA). The 23-year-old will be making his eighth start of the season, his fifth on the road and his fourth against the Rockies. His previous three starts against the Rox came during the 2021 season and he has only pitched at Coors Field once on August 16. During that outing, he allowed five runs on eight hits across four innings. The Padres lost that game 6-5. In his most recent 2023 outing against the Chicago Cubs, Weathers tossed only 1 2⁄ 3 innings before he was pulled. In that time, he allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with two home runs, one walk and one strikeout. He only threw 44 pitches before being lifted, and the Padres lost 7-1.

Can the Rockies right the ship against the Padres?

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: