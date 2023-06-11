The Rockies are calling up Coco Montes

We have updated this article to reflect the corresponding roster moves.

The Colorado Rockies are looking for a spark as they slide down a six game losing streak and are 3-15 against opponents in the National League West. It would appear that spark would be second baseman Coco Montes, a move we here at Purple Row have been calling for. Blake Street Banter first reported the move on Saturday night and it was confirmed by Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post on Sunday morning.

Montes will be wearing no. 3 on his uniform and will be starting Sunday afternoon against the San Diego Padres at second base.

The 26-year old second baseman has been very successful with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes over parts of the last two seasons. In 59 games this season with the Isotopes he is hitting .321/.401/.560 with 14 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, and 47 RsBI. He has also drawn 33 walks—more than anyone on the Rockies’ active roster—to 65 strikeouts.

Montes has excellent positional versatility, which is something we have seen the Rockies’ front office covet. While primarily a second baseman, he can also play shortstop and third base competently.

To make room for Montes on the 40-man roster, Antonio Senzatela (elbow strain) has been moved to the 60-day IL. In addition, DH/RF Charlie Blackmon is being placed on the 10-day IL with a broken hand. INF Alan Trejo has been optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Today the Rockies announced the following moves:



- Selected the contract of INF Coco Montes (#3)

- Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque

- Recalled C Brian Serven from Albuquerque

- Placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL with a right-hand fracture (fifth… — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) June 11, 2023

In additional organizational roster news, the Rockies have signed C/OF Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal. Formerly a prospect of the Philadelphia Phillies, Alfaro has seen big league time with the San Diego Padres and was most recently playing with the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Alfaro played last night in Triple-A Albuquerque after Montes was scratched from the lineup.

Meanwhile, catcher Brian Serven has also been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. It is unknown of Elias Díaz will be going on the IL after taking a foul tip to the helmet in Saturday’s game against the Padres.