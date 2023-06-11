Colorado Rockies game no. 67 thread: Blake Snell vs Dinelson Lamet

After a flurry of roster moves this morning, that included the call-up of infield prospect Coco Montes, the Rockies are looking to avoid back-to-back NL West sweeps at the hands of the San Diego Padres. The kids are playing well, though. Nolan Jones hit his third home run since being recalled on May 26 and is slashing .348/.400/.630 since then. Ezequiel Tovar went 2-for-3 with his 11th multi-hit game of the year. The shortstop has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games including nine doubles, two homers and eight RBI.

Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 12.42 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last outing, Lamet pitched only three innings against the San Francisco Giants and allowed three runs on six hits with one hit batter, two walks and four strikeouts. He has yet to pitch past the third inning in a start, so we’ll see what happens today.

He will be up against Padres’ lefty Blake Snell (2-6, 4.06 ERA). In his last start against the Chicago Cubs, Snell pitched six innings while only allowing two hits and zero runs. He walked three, but struck out eight in the 5-0 victory.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: