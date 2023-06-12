Affected by Altitude: We Tried Nothing and We’re All Out of Ideas

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Evan and Skyler discuss the frankly concerning and somewhat inexplicable power drain the Colorado Rockies are facing as they simply aren’t hitting home runs at any sort of steady pace. We also discuss Pierce Johnson as a pitcher after the Colorado native lost the closing role, and discuss who we think should take over as closer going forward. We’ll give you a hint, it’s Justin Lawrence. Meanwhile, we round things out by having a little fun and drafting historical lineups to pit against one another on the fields of battle!

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors.

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect or @RockyMtnRooftop.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, June 10th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.