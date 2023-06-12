Colorado Rockies game no. 68 thread: Connor Seabold vs James Paxton

After a disastrous 1-5 home stand against divisional foes San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies will embark on a 10-game road trip beginning tonight in Boston against the Red Sox. Colorado enters the game 3-7 in their 10 games in June while Boston is 5-5 in that span and fresh off a series victory against their longtime rival New York Yankees.

Connor Seabold will toe the rubber for the Rockies. Originally a product of the Red Sox organization, Seabold will face his former squad for the first time in his career. It has been a terrific start to the month for Seabold as he held the opposition to just three runs and five hits over 11 1⁄ 3 innings in two starts.

Taking the ball for Boston is James Paxton. The Big Maple missed nearly all of the past two seasons due to elbow issues, but has impressed in his return to the mound in 2023. He holds a 3.81 ERA in five starts and has shown he still has impressive stuff with 36 strikeouts in 26 IP.

First Pitch: 5:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: