Colorado Rockies game thread no. 69 (nice!): Chase Anderson vs. Kutter Crawford

In extra innings after a rain delay, the Colorado Rockies took Game 1 from the Boston Red Sox. (Seriously: Will the Rockies need to play their remaining games with a rain delay to increase their odds of getting a win?)

Starting for the Rockies is Chase Anderson. In 32 innings pitched, he has an ERA of 2.25 with a GB% of 38.3% and a K% of 15.3%.

The Red Sox will have Kutter Crawford on the mound. In 36.2 innings pitched, Lamet has an ERA of 3,65 with a 24.5% K% and a 36.2% GB%.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 5:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the Rockies:

#Rockies can win another road series with a win tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZBBEol5R2e — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 13, 2023

And the Red Sox:

★★★

